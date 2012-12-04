TEXT-S&P summary: Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ----------------- 04-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--

12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. reflects the company’s weak financial performance, its small scale, and limited number of projects. In addition, Shanghai Zendai is exposed to the capital-intensive and long pay-back nature of the commercial leasing property sector. The company’s liquidity could remain tight as a result of substantial short-term debt falling due in the next 12 months. Shanghai Zendai’s low, albeit recurring, property leasing income and established record in Shanghai offset these weaknesses. The company’s low-cost land bank in reasonably good locations also supports the rating.

We assess the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable,” as defined in our criteria. Property sales remain low as a result of weak sales execution. The Chinese government’s home purchase restrictions have materially affected sales at limited and concentrated projects in Shanghai and other lower-tier cities. In the first 10 months of 2012, Shanghai Zendai achieved contract sales of only Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.5 billion, significantly below its annual target. We believe the company will face difficulty in meeting our base-case expectation of RMB2.0 billion in contract sales in 2012.

In our view, the outlook for Shanghai Zendai’s property sales remains weak, given the government’s continued reiteration of its firm stance on restricting home purchases. In addition, competition has increased due to a slowdown in transactions. Small developers such as Shanghai Zendai have found themselves unable to compete with larger developers that have stronger pricing power and better diversification. This is because smaller developers have much weaker cash flow generation and lower external capital availability.

We assess Shanghai Zendai’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged,” as defined in our criteria. The company no longer faces imminent refinancing risk following its full redemption of US$139 million in senior unsecured notes on maturity earlier in 2012. However, we expect Shanghai Zendai’s weak property sales to significantly reduce its financial strength. We further anticipate that the company will continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2012 as a result of weak sales and continued construction spending. In addition, Shanghai Zendai is increasing land acquisitions. So far in 2012, it has purchased three land parcels in Nanjing, Changchun, and Yantai. The cost of the land and its development will be largely debt-funded. Accordingly, we expect the company’s leverage ratios to remain high.

Liquidity

Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity is “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company’s liquidity sources should cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.0x but less than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources include Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.12 billion in unrestricted cash as of June 30, 2012, and our estimation of HK$1.2 billion in cash from property sales in the second half of the year. Liquidity sources also include RMB234 million from the disposal of partial equity stakes in Shanghai Zendai’s Langfang and Nanjing projects and a RMB580 million entrusted loan from an investment fund.

-- Primary liquidity uses include short-term loans of about HK$1.7 billion and land premium payments of RMB532 million due in the next 12 months, and construction costs of about HK$1.5 billion due in the second half of 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity position has stabilized following the company’s full redemption of its US$139 million senior unsecured notes earlier in 2012. The company’s liquidity sources can cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.0x over the next 12 months, in our view.

We could lower the rating if the company’s property sales and cash holdings are materially weaker than we currently expect. EBITDA interest coverage of less than 1x would indicate such weakness. We could also downgrade the company if we believe that its liquidity is not sufficient to meet short-term obligations.

We could raise the rating if the company improves its property sales and cash flow, and stabilizes its leverage.