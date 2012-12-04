TEXT-S&P summary: MB Holding Co. LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

Summary analysis -- MB Holding Co. LLC ---------------------------- 04-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

30-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--

13-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

27-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Oman-based MB Holding Co. LLC reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “weak” business profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. The rating on 100% owned subsidiary MB Petroleum Service LLC reflects that on the parent, MB Holding.