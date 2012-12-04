TEXT-Fitch cuts Thomas Cook Group plc to 'B-'; Stable Outlook

Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Thomas Cook Group plc’s (TCG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Thomas Cook plc’s weaker trading performance and credit metrics (adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR at about 6.1x at FYE September 2012) which was higher than initially anticipated. Fitch considers that TCG currently has the features of a ‘B-’ rated credit, namely its leverage, a limited margin of safety and exposure to further deterioration in the business and therefore relatively high execution risks in tackling its medium term refinancing risk. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that TCG’s performance will stabilise thanks to management initiatives to improve profitability (yield management, rationalisation of its distribution and airline capacity), and better free cash flow generation that should lead to lower leverage in FY13. However, Fitch expects lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working changes)/EBITDAR above the threshold of 5.5x for FY13.

KEY DRIVERS

Competitive, Low-Margin Industry:

Competition in the sector remains intense, notably from direct competitors, low-cost airlines in Germany and the rapid development of online companies. TCG is implementing efficiency measures (yield management, optimisation of its airlines ‘capacity and operational efficiencies) in order to turn around its UK and French businesses. Fitch believes that benefits from these efficiency measures should start materialising in FY13.

Fuel and FX Risks:

TCG’s costs are exposed to currency fluctuations, through a strengthening of the US dollar or euro against the pound, and to the jet fuel price. The group manages this risk internally through hedging instruments. TCG has incurred higher jet fuel costs (GBP110m) in FY12 than in FY11, due to higher jet fuel prices. This has impacted the group’s operating profit in FY12. Fitch expects a more moderate negative impact on fuel costs in FY13 due to a slight increase in jet fuel prices and reduced airline capacity.

Asset Disposals:

The group has divested businesses (obtaining total proceeds of GBP122.7m) and carried out some sale and lease-back transactions on its aircraft (GBP189.4m) in order to improve liquidity and stabilise its debt level in FY12. Fitch expects moderate asset divestments in FY13 and therefore bulk of the future de-leveraging will arise from profit enhancement measures.

Exceptional Costs:

The group’s reported exceptional cost was GBP129.9m at FY12. Although lower than in FY12, Fitch expects TCG to incur still significant exceptional costs in FY13 due to its transformation plan for the UK, Russia and North America. Management has publicly guided towards a reduction in exceptional costs by about GBP50m which Fitch considers to be reasonable.

Seasonality and Leverage:

Working-capital cash outflow increases in the September to December period due to it being a traditionally quieter holiday season. For instance, the group’s adjusted net debt to EBITDAR leverage was 3.9x in September 2011 and increased to about 5x at end-December 2011. Fitch expects TCG’s credit metrics in 2013 to improve due to lower costs (personnel, restructuring benefit from the UK, West Europe and Russia), improved working capital management and lower exceptional costs.

Bank Debt Maturity Extension and Liquidity:

On 5 May 2012 the group announced that it had agreed a new financing package with its lenders that extends the maturity of its financing until 31 May 2015 and provides further stability for the business. Under the amended terms there will be no fixed repayments and the company will now retain the proceeds of certain disposals. As of September 2012, the group’s liquidity headroom under the banking facilities was GBP981m, compared to GBP821m as at September 2011.

The Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’:

Fitch’s recovery ratings assigned to the bonds indicates expected recoveries in the range of 31%-50%. These recovery expectations are driven by an estimated post-restructuring EBITDA of EUR376m (similar to FYE11), which Fitch believes should be sustainable, and a going concern Enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 4x.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- An improvement of the group’s operating margin towards 3%, a restoration of the UK trading profitability and reduced leverage such as a lease-adjusted EBITDAR / gross interest +rents above 2x and a lease-adjusted net debt / EBITDAR below 4x or lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital changes)/EBITDAR below 5x would be positive factors for the ratings.

- Additional factors are related to the group’s ability to generate positive free cash flow (after restructuring and exceptional costs), significant reduction in gross debt and good visibility on the group’s 2015 debt refinancing plan.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A further deterioration of TCG’s group or UK operating profit margin and higher leverage such as lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital changes)/EBITDAR above 6x and liquidity headroom below GBP200m would have a negative impact on the rating.

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

TCG

Long-term IDR: downgraded to ‘B-’ from ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Senior Unsecured Debt: downgraded to ‘B-’ from ‘B’; Outlook Stable