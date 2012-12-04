TEXT-S&P ratings - Telkom S.A. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
Ratings -- Telkom S.A. Ltd. --------------------------------------- 04-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 879603
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Dec-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
18-Jun-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR3.28 bil var rate term ln bank ln due
12/17/2013 BBB- 04-Dec-2012