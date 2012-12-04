TEXT-S&P ratings - Telkom S.A. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

Ratings -- Telkom S.A. Ltd. --------------------------------------- 04-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 879603

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Dec-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

18-Jun-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR3.28 bil var rate term ln bank ln due

12/17/2013 BBB- 04-Dec-2012