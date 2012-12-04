TEXT-Fitch:Irish bank guarantee extension likely to be the last

Dec 04 - The extension of the exceptional Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) scheme for Irish banks to end-June 2013 is likely to be the last, Fitch Ratings says. We expect the Irish banks to benefit from lower ELG fees as they reduce their guaranteed liabilities, and for the scheme to be removed in 2013.

Net interest margins have been compressed by the ELG fees, along with high funding costs and very low yields on mortgage books. In H112, the cost of the guarantee lowered margins by over 30bp for Bank of Ireland (BoI) and Allied Irish Bank (AIB), to around 90bp. A removal of the guarantee fees would help the banks improve their earnings. However, the banks still face many challenges in returning to sustainable profitability - such as having to bear additional losses on their loan portfolios.

The extension of the ELG scheme, which is subject to European Commission state aid approval, gives the banks more time to reduce their usage under the guarantee in preparation for the expiry. The ELG fees have trended down as the banks reduced their guaranteed liabilities during 2012 by withdrawing their UK, Isle of Man and Northern Ireland subsidiaries from the scheme, and by offering non-ELG covered deposits to corporate and institutional investors. BoI’s covered liabilities fell by a third up this year up to November, while AIB’s guaranteed liabilities came down by 20% in the 10 months to October.

An expiry of the guarantee could heighten the risk of deposit flight. However, we believe this risk has eased following the recapitalisation of the Irish banks in July 2011 and their deleveraging efforts. There was no adverse impact on deposits when overseas subsidiaries were withdrawn from the ELG scheme. Indeed, there are some signs that confidence is returning to the banking sector. Deposits for banks covered by the guarantee have increased by 5.3% since the start of the year, according to October data from the Department of Finance (DoF). Non-ELG covered deposits have grown since they were introduced in 2012.

The Irish banks have taken their first steps to reopen the secured funding markets. BoI and AIB raised EUR1bn and EUR500m, respectively, from covered bonds in November, the first public issuance since Ireland was bailed out in late 2010. We expect the banks to raise further funds from covered bonds in 2013.

A withdrawal of the ELG scheme would be another step towards the recovery of the Irish banking sector. Continued restructuring and strengthening of the banks, with a return to sustainable profitability, could help restore the confidence of depositors and debt investors and reduce the banks’ dependence on central bank funding. But the recovery will be protracted, and this is reflected in our very low Viability Ratings of ‘b-’ and ‘ccc’ for BoI and AIB.

The ELG scheme was introduced in December 2009. It provides a state guarantee to deposits above the EUR100,000 deposit protection scheme threshold, and for eligible debt securities up to five years issued by participating Irish banks. The issuance window for this bank guarantee has been extended several times.