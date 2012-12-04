TEXT-S&P ratings - AG2R Prevoyance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

Ratings -- AG2R Prevoyance ---------------------------------------- 04-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Dec-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

23-Oct-2007 A-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 04-Dec-2012