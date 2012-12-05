TEXT-S&P keeps Aeon Credit Service (Asia) 'A-/A-2' rtgs on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 -

Overview

-- We maintain our view that the reorganization of ACSA’s parent, Aeon Credit Service, which includes a merger with Aeon Bank, is likely to undermine the group’s credit profile.

-- We are uncertain over the extent of potential group support available to the Hong Kong-based consumer finance company post-reorganization.

-- We are keeping the ‘A-’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings and our ‘cnAA-/cnA-1’ Greater China regional scale ratings on ACSA on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch once we have more clarity on ACS’ asset and capital structure following the merger.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept the ‘A-’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Aeon Credit Service (Asia) Co. Ltd. (ACSA) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also kept our ‘cnAA-’ long-term and ‘cnA-1’ short-term Greater China regional scale ratings on the Hong Kong-based consumer finance company. We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch on Sept. 13, 2012.

Rationale

We have kept the ratings on CreditWatch pending the outcome of a proposed merger involving ACSA’s parent, Japan-based Aeon Credit Service Co. Ltd. (ACS; not rated). In our view, a merger between ACS and Japan-based Aeon Bank Ltd. (not rated) is likely to weaken the group credit profile. In addition, the potential parent support available to ACSA may diminish upon the merger. We believe the strategic importance of ACSA to ACS may reduce following a potential enlargement of the parent’s asset, equity, and earnings base as a result of the merger.

We are uncertain about the likely asset and capital structure of ACS and Aeon Bank after the proposed merger. The bank currently has larger assets than ACS. Aeon Bank is a niche player in the Japanese banking sector, with residential mortgages representing the bulk of the loan book. It is expanding faster than its domestic peers.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch once we have more clarity on the asset and capital structure following the merger. We intend to complete a comprehensive assessment of the credit profile of the enlarged ACS group and the strategic importance of ACSA. If we believe the merger with Aeon Bank substantially weakens the credit profile of ACS or the strategic importance of ACSA reduces, we may lower the long-term counterparty rating on ACSA by one or two notches and the short-term counterparty rating by one notch. Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if we assess that the merger does not affect the credit profile of ACS and believe that ACSA remains a core subsidiary of the enlarged group.

Related Criteria And Research

Standard & Poor’s Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria, June 2, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Aeon Credit Service (Asia) Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2

Greater China Regional Scale cnAA-/Watch Neg/

cnA-1