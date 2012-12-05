TEXT-Fitch:Capital treatment is still muting European CLO supply

Dec 05 - Bond investors remain cautious on taking exposure to European corporate risk via SME CLOs, Fitch Ratings says. This is due partly to regulatory capital treatment, since SME leasing transactions are placed with investors, which suggests there is appetite for securitised SME corporate risk but only for deals with short tenors that attract less punitive capital charges.

A handful of corporate leasing CLOs were placed with investors in 2012. These had weighted average lives of between 16 and 25 months. As well as the relatively high asset spreads on leases that help make deals economically viable, investors may be more willing to buy these deals because the short weighted average life (WAL) means that the discrepancy between the capital charges they attract compared with corporate bonds is less pronounced.

As we have previously said, we believe the proposed capital treatment of securitised debt may significantly dent appetite among banks and insurers. For example, Solvency II’s draft rules require a 35% capital charge for a ‘AAAsf’ security with duration of five years, compared with 7% for a single-A rated corporate bond or 12.5% for a ‘BBB’-rated corporate bond. Below one year, the capital charge for ‘AAAsf’ securities is 7%. Meanwhile, banks are more concerned with structured finance’s exclusion from the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

Capital charges applied to longer-dated structured finance bonds are arguably excessive given the low actual losses in EMEA structured finance. The historical and expected loss between 2000 and 2011 for EMEA leveraged loans and SME CLOs originally rated ‘AAAsf’ is zero.

The draft capital charges in Solvency II and structured finance’s exclusion from the LCR are still both subject to change. For example, the Internal Market and Services director-general of the European Commission has written to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to ask it to look at SME financing through debt and equity in Solvency II.

Regulatory treatment is one reason we expect CLO supply in Europe to remain constrained in 2013. Other reasons include the continued availability of central bank liquidity, and the high cost of issuing SME CLOs compared with RMBS and unsecured bank debt. For example, the Bank of England said Monday that UK lenders had drawn GBP4.36bn under its Funding for Lending Scheme. Lenders may also seek alternative ways to fund SME lending, for example by including SME loans where possible in covered bond portfolios. Even if retained as collateral for borrowing from the ECB, SME covered bonds would be subject to lower haircuts than SME CLOs.

Interestingly, bond investors have shown their appetite for corporate risk in 2012 via public corporate bond issuance. New bond volume from EMEA non-financial issuers in the first nine months of 2012 rose by 81% compared with the same period in 2011, according to Fitch research. Investor demand has pushed median fixed-rate coupons to record lows for all rating categories above ‘B’. But SME CLO supply in the region remains dominated by deals retained for central bank financing and liquidity management.

These issues were among those discussed at European Securitisation: Funding Corporate Credit, hosted by Fitch Ratings in London on Tuesday.