TEXT-S&P revises outlook on Breeze two debt ratings to stable

Overview

-- We believe that the insolvency risk derived from the increasing negative equity position of Breeze Two wind power project is no longer a material credit concern following the German Parliament’s indefinite extension of the German Financial Stabilization Act (GMFSA).

-- Moreover, the operating performance of the Breeze Two transaction has improved compared with the lows of 2010, and is now in line with our base-case expectations for the ‘B-’ rating.

-- We are affirming our ‘B-’ and ‘C’ long-term debt ratings on CRC Breeze Finance S.A.’s (Breeze Two) senior secured Class A and secured subordinated Class B notes respectively, and revising the outlook on these notes to stable from negative.

-- The stable outlook on the Class A notes reflects our expectation that Breeze Two will maintain an adequate cash cushion after the Class A debt service payment in May of each year and minimal, if any, use of the Class A notes’ debt service reserve account to fully meet the November debt service payment dates. The stable outlook on the Class B notes reflects our expectations on continued deferrals.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B-’ long-term debt rating on the EUR300 million Class A secured bonds due in 2026 and its ‘C’ long-term debt rating on the EUR50 million Class B secured subordinated bonds due 2016 issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose entity CRC Breeze Finance S.A. At the same time, we revised the outlook on both ratings to stable from negative.

Furthermore, we lowered the recovery rating on the Class A secured bonds to ‘3’ from ‘2’, indicating our expectation of a meaningful recovery of 50%-70% of outstanding principal (in the absence of a bond insurance guarantee) in the event of payment default.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that the insolvency risk derived from Breeze Two’s increasing negative equity position is no longer a concern following the German Parliament’s recent approval of an indefinite extension of the German Financial Stabilization Act (GMFSA), which was previously set to expire on Jan. 1, 2014. It also reflects the operational improvement during 2011 and 2012 to date compared with the lows of 2010. Performance is now in line with our base-case expectations for the ‘B-’ rating.

The affirmation of the ‘C’ rating on the Class B bonds reflects continued full deferral of the bonds’ principal since the April 2009 payment date. The deferral of Class B bonds is authorized under the bonds’ documentation and does not constitute an event of default of this bond class.

CRC Breeze Finance S.A. is a Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle which issued EUR300 million Class A notes due 2026, EUR50 million Class B notes due 2016, and EUR120 million Class C notes due 2026 (not rated) in 2007. Breeze Two is owned by Luxembourg-registered Monument Trust Ltd. (not rated).

The proceeds of these debt issues financed loans to a portfolio of 39 wind farms (35 in Germany and four in France, with a total installed capacity of 337.4 megawatts), refinance existing debt and fund a six-month debt service reserve for the Class A bonds level (18% used to date) and a three-month debt service reserve account for the Class B notes, which is currently fully depleted. The wind farms have been fully operational since 2007. The wind farms in the portfolio are fully cross-collateralized and benefit from supportive regulatory regimes for renewable energy in Germany and France.

Despite a marked improvement in wind conditions in 2011, wind electricity generation in the Breeze Two portfolio remained weak compared with the original P90 base case (the level that has a 90% probability of being exceeded, according to the historical wind data series), to which the transaction was structured and the debt sized. According to management, revenues from the sale of electricity in full-year 2011 and the first half of 2012 (latest official data available) were 9% and 15%, respectively, below what could be expected in an average year.

Revenues continue to be supported by relatively high turbine availability, at 97.8% and 98.1% during 2011 and the first half of 2012, respectively; this was more than the initial 97% assumption.

Due to the operating underperformance, Class-B and Class-C bonds principal payments were deferred in November 2012, although operating cash was sufficient to cover Class-A debt service in full and on time to date, without needing the remaining EUR10 million of cash in the senior debt service reserve account (SDSRA).

Given this 82% funded SDSRA and provided that turbine availability remains relatively stable, we expect the structure to continue supporting full and timely payment of Class-A bonds for a significant period of time even under the current subdued wind conditions. Under this scenario, we believe there’s a high likelihood that the SDSRA will remain unused at the next debt service dates.

By contrast, we view as relatively high the chances of partial further use of this reserve on Nov. 19, 2013, given the much lower operating cash flow generated during the summer season.

On Nov. 9, 2012, the GFMSA time limitation was indefinitely extended, meaning the application of the German insolvency law will not be resumed. Under the law, any German corporation with limited liability would have had to file for insolvency if it no longer had the capacity to pay its debt or if it was “over-indebted” (displayed a negative equity position) even if it still had enough liquidity to cover its upcoming debt service payments. In our view, although Breeze Two is likely to keep servicing its Class A notes in full, it may have met this definition of over-indebted due to its negative equity. Following the GMFSA extension, we believe that the Class B notes are no longer exposed to a potential restructuring that might have altered the debt’s original terms and conditions, and the Class A notes are no longer exposed to the event of default triggered by the insolvency of the German wind farm companies.

Recovery analysis

We lowered the recovery rating following the revision of our most likely default scenario: Following the indefinite extension of the GMFSA, insolvency of Breeze Two at the start of 2014 is no longer the most likely default scenario, in our view. Instead, we are of the opinion that default would most likely result from a continued deterioration of operating performance. In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed our base case by assuming that wind falls to 20% below the average of the past three years, while operating costs increase by 10% per year.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the Class A notes rating reflects our expectation that Breeze Two will maintain an adequate cash cushion after the Class-A debt service payment in May of each year (following the high-wind winter season) and minimal, if any, use of the A-notes SDSRA to fully meet the November debt service payment dates, following the low-wind summer season. It also reflects our belief that Breeze Two is very unlikely to replenish the partly used amounts of the Class-A DSRA, which materially impairs the Class A notes’ liquidity position. The stable outlook on the Class B notes reflects our expectations on continued deferrals.

We could take a positive rating action if the prospects for operating cash flow generation materially improve. Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to negative or downgrade the rating if there is significant tap of the SDSRA and/or if the project’s financial performance suffers additional deterioration, owing to continued weak wind conditions or an increase in the likelihood of Breeze Two shouldering material extra costs.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook/CreditWatch Action

To From

CRC Breeze Finance S.A.

Senior Secured B-/Stable B-/Negative

Recovery Rating 3 2

Secured Subordinated Debt C/Stable C/Negative

Recovery Rating 6 6