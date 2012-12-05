FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Rivers State's expected notes' rating
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Rivers State's expected notes' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Nigeria’s Rivers State proposed maximum NGN100bn five-year fixed rate bond’s Long-term local currency ‘B+(EXP)’ and National Long-term ‘AA-(nga)(EXP)’ expected ratings. The bond was scheduled to be issued between September and November 2012.

Fitch has withdrawn the expected ratings assigned at end-August because the debt has not been issued within Fitch’s 90 day validity period, as the issuer has postponed the scheduled issue in 2013.

Rivers State is rated Long- term foreign and local currency rating ‘B+’ with Positive Outlooks and National Long-term rating ‘AA-(nga)’ with a Stable Outlook. The state is located in the south of Nigeria with a population of 5.6 million inhabitants (accounting for about 4% of the national total). However, the state is one of the richest in the country due to the concentration of oil production. Per capita GDP is about NGN700,000 (USD4,500).

