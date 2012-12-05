FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Dublin Airport Authority 'BBB/A-2' rtgs;otlk neg
December 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Dublin Airport Authority 'BBB/A-2' rtgs;otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 05 -

Overview

-- On May 9, 2012, the Irish government announced that it planned to separate Shannon Airport from Dublin Airport Authority PLC (DAA) and join it with Shannon Development to form a single entity.

-- On Dec. 3, 2012, the Irish government announced its decision to proceed with the separation of Shannon Airport, on Dec. 31, 2012, and merge it with a restructured Shannon Development to form a new, publicly owned, commercial entity in 2013.

-- We do not think that DAA’s financial and business profiles will be materially affected by the separation, and are therefore affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings on DAA.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that we could lower our rating on DAA if the sovereign or economic environment were to materially weaken.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings on Irish airport operator Dublin Airport Authority PLC (DAA).

