TEXT-S&P summary: Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 -

Summary analysis -- Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. ---------- 05-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jan-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. Nan Fung’s small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper these strengths. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

We expect Nan Fung’s security holdings to generate stable returns and cash flows based on their record over the past five years. We anticipate that recurring income from the securities and investment properties will cover interest expenses by more than 2x over the next two years. Nan Fung’s highly liquid balance sheet and strong financial flexibility differentiate it from its closest rated peers: Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) and Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (BBB/Positive/--; cnA+/--). These strengths enable the company to weather property cycles and generate good profitability by timing project development and sale launches according to market conditions. The securities portfolio and unencumbered cash comprise about 38% of Nan Fung’s consolidated total assets as of March 31, 2012. Nan Fung has a smaller land bank and leasing property portfolio than its peers’, but generates good profitability.

In our stress-case scenario, securities plus cash will cover Nan Fung’s debt by more than 1.2x, and recurring income from investments will cover interest expenses by at least 1.0x over the next six to 12 months. We have assumed a 50% decline in the value of the company’s investment portfolio and investment income in our stress-case scenario.

Nan Fung’s rental income from good-quality leasing properties is likely to steadily improve to about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 340 million-HK$360 million annually for the next one to two years. The improvement is mainly due to the company’s new leasing properties, particularly its Octa Tower in Kowloon Bay, and the good occupancy of existing properties. Nan Fung should continue to benefit from a limited supply of good-quality commercial properties in the retail and office sectors in Hong Kong.

We expect Nan Fung’s financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2013, to be satisfactory, backed by recurring investment and rental income. We project operating margins to be thinner due to a higher land and construction costs in the Hong Kong property market. For fiscal 2012, Nan Fung’s property sales were HK$4.4 billion, in line with our base-case expectation a year ago. We estimate that the company’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be 15%-18% in fiscal 2013, before improving to more than 18% in fiscal 2014.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung’s commitment to maintain good corporate governance standards and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We believe Nan Fung’s conflicts committee will maintain its prudent financial management and continue to safeguard the company’s interests when it transacts with related companies and related parties.

Nan Fung’s growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. The company is increasing its exposure to the Chinese real estate sector through joint ventures with related companies, including Crosby Investment Holdings Inc. (not rated). Nan Fung’s potential capital expenditure in Hong Kong could remain high as it replenishes its land bank due to elevated land prices.

Liquidity

We believe Nan Fung has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity will likely exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

Nan Fung’s liquidity sources include FFO of HK$2.5 billion-HK$3 billion each year; and cash of HK$11 billion as of May 31, 2012.

The company’s liquidity uses include short-term debts due of HK$1.7 billion, capital expenditure of HK$6 billion, and working capital needs of HK$0.5 billion-HK$1 billion each year.

We estimate Nan Fung to have HK$7 billion in undrawn, available bank facilities. In our view, the company has good banking relationships, based on its long operating history in Hong Kong. As of March 31, 2012, Nan Fung’s securities portfolio value is HK$20.2 billion, which provides the company with strong financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its cautious expansion strategy in its property development business and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio, which would support its financial risk profile. We also expect Nan Fung’s recurring rental income to increase gradually over the next two to three years as the company completes more investment properties.

We may lower the ratings if Nan Fung’s management team and business strategy becomes more aggressive than our expectation. We may also downgrade Nan Fung if: (1) the value of the company’s securities portfolio and its recurring income from the property-leasing businesses decline significantly over a prolonged period; or (2) the timeliness and quality of financial information, or the company’s disclosure standards deteriorate.

Upside rating potential is limited, given Nan Fung’s niche market position in property development and small property-leasing portfolio. However, we may raise the rating if: (1) Nan Fung continues to improve its business risk profile by expanding its property investment portfolio; and (2) the company continues to generate consistent profitability while maintaining its highly liquid balance sheet and conservative financial management.