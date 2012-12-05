TEXT-S&P affirms Austrian Utility Verbund at 'A-',outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 -

Overview

-- Austrian utility Verbund’s key credit metrics have improved during 2012 and are now in line with the current ratings.

-- We view the announced asset swap with E.ON to have a positive impact on the group’s overall risk profile.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘A-’ rating on Verbund.

-- The outlook is stable because we expect improved profitability and credit metrics to be sustainable over the medium term due to the integration of E.ON’s Inn-River hydropower assets and divestments of noncore assets.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Austrian utility Verbund AG. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects the improvement in Verbund’s financial and operational performance during the year 2012 compared with 2011: We estimate that 2012 adjusted EBITDA will be significantly above the 2011 level and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to be above 20%. This is mainly due to higher realized prices reported by the company for its electricity output for 2012, as well as high water levels boosting hydropower generation volumes.