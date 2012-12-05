TEXT-S&P revises SESW outlook to positive;affirms 'BBB' rating

Dec 05 -

-- We believe that U.K. utility Sutton and East Surrey Water PLC (SESW) could improve its cash flow debt coverage metrics beyond our previous forecast.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on SESW to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the long-term rating to ‘BBB+’ if we deem the improvement in SESW’s credit metrics to be sustainable over the medium term.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on U.K.-based regulated monopoly water supplier Sutton and East Surrey Water PLC (SESW). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision is based on our forecast that SESW’s credit metrics could strengthen such that its funds from operations (FFO) to debt and FFO interest coverage are at least 10% and 2.5x, respectively, on a sustainable basis over the medium term. Assuming no changes to our assessment of SESW’s “excellent” business risk profile, we see these credit metrics as commensurate with a “significant” financial risk profile.

We currently assess SESW’s financial risk profile as “aggressive,” reflecting SESW’s high leverage, large and partially debt-funded capital expenditure (capex) program, and relatively weak credit metrics. These weaknesses are mitigated by the solid and predictable cash flows from SESW’s regulated water business and the supportive structural features of its debt. We forecast a peak in SESW’s investments in 2013, which is likely to lead credit metrics to weaken temporarily in the financial year to March 31, 2014, with our forecast FFO-to-debt measure falling to just more than 9%. However, under our base-case scenario, FFO to debt will recover to 10% and above thereafter, as the spike in partially debt-funded investments passes.

We consider that uncertainties around the announced sale of SESW could potentially weigh on the company’s credit profile. We would reassess the rating in the event of a potential sale. At present, however, we have no information about any potential new owners or the precise effects that a sale would have on SESW’s credit profile. That said, we do not believe it likely that the new owners would be willing to jeopardize the investment-grade rating on SESW, as it is a requirement for the water company’s operating license. We also note the structural enhancements offered by the covenants on the existing bond, which would restrict the new owners’ ability to raise debt at the operating company level. However, as we have seen in other acquisitions, new owners could raise debt at a holding company level, thereby increasing SESW’s consolidated debt and weakening the consolidated cash flow coverage of debt metrics.

Liquidity

We assess SESW’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria, supported by our view that SESW’s liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by well over 1.5x in the next 12 months. We also consider that the company’s liquidity is supported by the predictable nature of cash flows from regulated water; moderately negative free cash flow; and the protective features of SESW’s senior secured bond, which requires the maintenance of a one-month operating reserve account. In addition, the financial covenants could restrict dividend payments in certain circumstances (if the ratio of net debt to regulatory capital value rises to more than 80%, for example).

For the 12 months from Sept. 30, 2012, we estimate that SESW’s liquidity sources will exceed GBP50 million under our base-case scenario. These sources include:

-- A cash balance of about GBP5.7 million, and about GBP6.1 million of bond-related funds;

-- GBP15.5 million available under SESW’s GBP35.0 million committed revolving credit facility expiring in February 2016; and

-- Annual FFO of about GBP25 million.

We estimate that SESW’s liquidity needs over the next 12 months from Sept. 30, 2012, will be close to GBP30 million under our base-case scenario. These needs comprise:

-- Capex of about GBP22 million; and

-- Dividend payments of about GBP6 million.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the rating on SESW by one notch if we deem the improvement in SESW’s credit metrics to be sustainable over the medium term. In our view, an FFO-to-debt ratio in excess of 10% and FFO interest coverage of more than 2.5x on a sustainable basis, assuming no changes to SESW’s current business risk profile, would be commensurate with a higher rating.

We consider that if SESW is sold as announced, we would review the current rating and outlook. This is because we have no indication at this point of how new owners might decide to fund a potential acquisition.

We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we believe that SESW’s financial risk profile has not sustainably improved. Under our base-case scenario, SESW’s FFO to debt will be less than 10% in the financial year to March 31, 2014, and we could revise the outlook to stable if the ratio does not improve thereafter.

