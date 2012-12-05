TEXT-Fitch:Spanish bank ratings to remain under pressure in 2013

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings’ 2013 outlook for the Spanish banking sector remains negative, according to a newly published report. Banks’ direct challenges are the close correlation of their ratings with the Spanish sovereign (rated ‘BBB’/Negative) and the re-launching of supported banks under weak economic conditions.

“In the absence of an improving macroeconomic environment there is no scope for a stabilisation of the sector outlook in 2013” says Carmen Munoz, Senior Director at Fitch’s Financial Institutions group. “A downgrade of Spain’s Issuer Default Ratings would trigger a downgrade of Support Rating Floors (SRF) for Spanish banks and would also affect many banks’ Viability Ratings (VRs), which reflect the intrinsic creditworthiness of an issuer.”

2013 will be marked by the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed between Spain and the euro group, as part of which an up to EUR100bn back-stop loan will be made available to recapitalise Spanish banks. Weak banks receiving support will be forced to downsize, lowering the likelihood of the authorities supporting these banks in the future. Stronger banks will benefit from a flight to quality. This highlights how the competitive landscape is evolving with the polarisation of weak and strong banks. Fitch expects consolidation to support a reduction in system overcapacity and should strengthen its long-term viability, provided that M&A activity does not result in increasing funding and asset quality risks

Banco Santander (Santander) (‘BBB+'/Negative) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) (‘BBB+'/Negative) continue to be rated above the Spanish sovereign, based on their geographically diversified business and resilient performance to date. Other strong players are either at the same rating level as the Spanish sovereign or a notch below.

For the restructured banks, upon receipt of support, through recapitalisation and/or asset segregation to the bad bank (SAREB), VRs will be upgraded, typically from ‘f’, reflecting improved capital and liquidity, as well as lower real estate sector exposure. The extent of such upgrades will depend on post-recapitalisation risk profiles, which may be held back by restructuring challenges and the adverse operating environment. VRs are consequently likely to be sub-investment grade and at best at their SRFs.

Fitch expects 2013 also to be characterised by weak pre-impairment operating profit and a further deterioration in asset quality, resulting in additional pressure on non-performing loan ratios. Central bank liquidity will remain an important source of funding as market access will remain challenging and meaningful retail funding growth will be difficult to achieve.

For further details, see the report “2013 Outlook: Spanish Banks” on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: 2013 Outlook: Spanish Banks

here