TEXT-Fitch affirms La Poste at 'AA'; outlook negative

Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed La Poste’s (LP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA’, and Short-term IDR at ‘F1+'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect LP’s close ties to the French state and its social and economic importance to France (‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+'). LP is a public limited company jointly owned by the state with a 77.1% stake and public financial institution Caisse des depots et consignations (CDC, ‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+') with 22.9%. French law requires LP’s full public ownership and protects its status as a national public service.

The ratings could be downgraded if links between LP and the state were to be weakened, or if LP’s legal framework was to become less supportive. A downgrade of the sovereign rating could also be reflected in La Poste’s ratings.

Fitch considers LP to be a state-dependent public sector entity and applies a top-down rating approach from the rating of the sovereign. The two-notch rating difference reflects the lack of solvency guarantee and timely liquidity support from the state.

LP is the designated provider of universal postal services (SUP) until at least 2026. Other public service missions include regional planning through its extensive post-office network, banking accessibility, and press distribution. Fitch believes the French state will provide LP with all necessary support to ensure proper delivery of these strategic services.

LP’s strategic importance has been confirmed in 2012 as its subsidiary La Banque Postale (LBP, ‘AA-/Negative/F1+') started providing funding for local authorities and public hospitals amid a lack of funding supply from commercial banks. In the medium term LBP is expected to provide an annual average of EUR5bn of long term loans to local authorities.

The state approves LP’s strategy and supervises its management as its majority shareholder. Potential support is constrained to capital injections and to compensation for the costs of public services. The EUR2.7bn joint capital increase implemented with CDC highlights the state’s willingness to ensure La Poste’s sustainable financial profile.

LP’s operating margin decreased to 3.1% of revenues in 2011 from 3.7% in 2010 mainly due to the one-off impact of write-downs on Greek sovereign debt. However, LP’s cash flow generation remained sound with funds from operations (FFO) growth of 1.9% in 2011. Fitch expects EBIT growth to be underpinned by dynamic parcels and express businesses and by resilient profitability at LBP, which should offset the expected decline in mail volume.

LP significantly improved its capitalisation ratios with net long-term financial debt accounting for 70.7% of equity capital and reserves at end-2011, from 96.8% in 2010. This ratio fell to 64% at H112, owing to continued capital increases from the state and CDC and the high level of capital expenditure self-financing.

Liquidity management is sophisticated and consolidated at group level for non-banking activities. Short-term funding relies on a EUR1.5bn Billets de tresorerie (Commercial Paper) programme backed-up by a EUR650m syndicated revolving credit line with nine banks. LBP’s liquidity is sound due to its 10.5% share of retail deposits in France and its predominantly retail funding.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘AA’; Outlook Negative

- Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1+

- EUR7bn EMTN programme: affirmed at ‘AA/F1+’

- EUR1.5bn BT programme: affirmed at ‘F1+’

- EUR500m Euro Commercial Paper programme: affirmed at ‘F1+'