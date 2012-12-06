TEXT-S&P cuts Popular Espanol's hybrids to 'C',sub debt to 'D'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

-- On Nov. 30, 2012, Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) announced an offer to repurchase, among other notes, some of its outstanding preferred securities and subordinated debt placed with wholesale investors.

-- We consider the offer a “distressed exchange” under our criteria.

-- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on some of Popular’s preferred stock to ‘C’ from ‘CCC’ and on some of the nondeferrable subordinated debt to ‘D’ from ‘B-'.The rating action has no impact on our counterparty credit ratings on Popular or other issue ratings.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its issue ratings on some of the preferred stock issued by Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular; BB/Negative/B), to ‘C’ from ‘CCC’ and on some of the issue ratings on Popular’s nondeferrable subordinated debt to ‘D’ from ‘B-'.

This follows Popular’s announcement on Nov. 30, 2012, that it had offered to repurchase, among other securities, some of its outstanding preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt placed with wholesale investors with a nominal value outstanding of EUR702 million.

The offer constitutes a “distressed exchange” under our criteria. This is because we believe that investors will receive less value than the promise of the original securities, as the offer implies the repurchase below a par value. Additionally, we think the offer is not purely opportunistic.

While Popular is not included in the group of entities receiving government support, we take into account that the offer is one of the initiatives launched by the bank to improve its solvency to cover the capital shortfall identified in the stress test exercise recently undertaken by Oliver Wyman. In this context, we note that under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Spanish authorities, the outstanding preferred shares and subordinated debt of banks receiving government support might be subject to some form of loss absorption. The rating action also takes into consideration that the long-term rating on Popular is in the speculative-grade category. We believe these factors heighten investors’ perception that payments on some of those instruments are increasingly uncertain.

We lowered our ratings on the two types of instruments to different levels, reflecting the different features that we understand are incorporated in the hybrid capital instruments compared with the nondeferrable subordinated instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an equity hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange offer taking place, the issuer might exercise the coupon deferral option, in accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on the hybrid would go to ‘C’, rather than to ‘D’ in the case of nondeferrable debt.

These rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Popular or any other issue ratings (for further details, see paragraph 15 of our criteria article “Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of ‘D’ And ‘SD’ Ratings,” published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

On completion of the tender offer, we will review our ratings on any untendered preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009

-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of ‘D’ And ‘SD’ Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010

-- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011