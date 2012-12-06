TEXT-S&P ratings - Hysan Development Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hysan Development Co. Ltd. ----------------------------- 06-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 449162
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
20-May-2002 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================