TEXT-S&P ratings - GRENKELEASING AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- GRENKELEASING AG --------------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : GRENKELEASING AG

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: sr

unsecd BBB+ 12-Sep-2012

EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: S-T

debt A-2 12-Sep-2012

GERMAN CP prog auth amt EUR250 mil A-2 12-Sep-2012