TEXT-S&P ratings - GRENKELEASING AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- GRENKELEASING AG --------------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : GRENKELEASING AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: sr
unsecd BBB+ 12-Sep-2012
EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: S-T
debt A-2 12-Sep-2012
GERMAN CP prog auth amt EUR250 mil A-2 12-Sep-2012