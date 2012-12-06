TEXT-S&P summary: The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

Summary analysis -- The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co. Ltd. ----- 06-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Singapore

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Dec-2010 AA-/-- --/--

19-Mar-2002 NR/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Great Eastern Life Assurance Co. Ltd. (GEL) reflect the insurer’s very strong business position in the Singapore and Malaysia life insurance markets and its robust financial profile, with strong risk-based capitalization, strong risk controls, and a supportive risk management framework. GEL’s sensitivity to the equity market and interest rate movements moderates the above strengths.

We view GEL as a core entity for Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. (GEH; not rated). Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (OCBC: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) owns 87% of GEH. We assess the group credit profile of GEH on an insulated basis, based on our group methodology criteria for bank groups. The insulated approach reflects GEH’s separate listing from OCBC, which gives the insurance group strong financial flexibility and operational independence.

Factors supporting our insulated rating approach include the group’s significant minority shareholding (13% is not owned by OCBC) and board structure (seven out of the 10 board members are independent directors). The rating approach reflects our belief that the insurance group’s financial strength will be protected in the event of financial stress at OCBC, considering that Singapore has separate regulatory frameworks for banking and insurance.

GEL and its subsidiary, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd. (not rated), are dominant insurers in Singapore and Malaysia. The insurers’ diversified distribution channels include tied agency networks, a bancassurance arrangement with OCBC, and financial advisors. GEL’s tie-up with OCBC in Singapore has benefited the company’s business growth. GEL’s strong agency base and robust bancassurance partnership, which are supplemented by potential strong growth in the Takaful operations, support its competitive position in Malaysia. While GEL’s presence outside Singapore and Malaysia remains small, we expect its regional expansion strategy to gradually contribute to its financial profile.

We consider the company’s operating performance as adequate, although it has fluctuated somewhat in recent years due to volatile investment markets and interest rates. GEL’s year-to-date performance as of Sept. 30, 2012, benefited from marked-to-market gains and capital gains on asset sales. However, strong competition in Malaysia has caused slower business growth. We expect the insurer to maintain its underwriting discipline and continue to use derivatives to manage earnings volatility.

GEH has participating, nonparticipating, and investment-linked funds, together with general insurance and a shareholder fund. We view the capital in the participating fund as ring-fenced. In our analysis of the insurer’s financial profile, we determine the potential shareholder exposure to the participating fund at each rating level, but exclude any surplus capital in the participating fund in our measure of available capital to meet shareholder risk charges.

GEL’s capitalization is strong on a consolidated basis, according to our capital analysis. The group’s prudent reserving and pricing practices support the company’s capitalization. GEH’s ratio of shareholders’ fund to total assets was 7.1% in 2011 (2010: 7.6%).

GEL has exhibited some sensitivity to equity market volatility and interest rate movements. Similar to other insurers operating in Singapore, GEL is required to hold extra regulatory capital for asset liability mismatches. Decreases in interest rates over the past few years, coupled with the limited availability of long-dated financial assets, have contributed to increased capital requirements.

GEL’s level of equity investments (about 27% of invested assets) is somewhat higher than that of peers and reflects the insurance group’s significant participating insurance portfolio. We consider GEL’s investment performance to be subject to some inherent market volatility. Overall, GEL’s investment quality is good, with more than 67% of its invested assets in high-rated bonds.

Enterprise risk management

GEL’s enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate, in our view, with strong risk controls. Given GEH’s evolving but strengthening ERM framework, the insurer’s operating performance has appeared less volatile than peers’ in recent years. The strong management culture, ability to articulate its risk appetite, and strong risk analytics also provide a solid foundation to GEH’s future ERM initiatives.

The insurer’s risk culture is strong, with a sound governance structure and entrenched discipline. We consider its risk controls to manage insurance and investment risks, and ability to observe multiple risk interactions to be adequate. We view GEH’s management of its operations through optimizing risk-adjusted returns to be still developing. We expect its evolving strategic risk management framework to strengthen over time, focusing on capital allocation among products and businesses.

Outlook

The stable outlook on GEL reflects our expectation that the company’s financial profile will remain strong. GEL’s very strong competitive position in Singapore and Malaysia and strong risk management control will support its financial profile.

We may lower the ratings if the insurer’s capitalization is weakened to a level not commensurate with the current rating due to volatile investment or credit markets. We may raise the ratings if GEL’s financial profile remains very strong while its operations in emerging markets continue to grow profitably with good scale in local markets.

