TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs on Cars Alliance UK's class A nts

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review of Cars Alliance UK, the maximum funding limits for the class A1 L, A2 L, and A3 L notes have all increased.

-- The discount rate, the swap rate, and the note margins have decreased.

-- As a result of these amendments, and following our review of the transaction’s performance, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1 L, A2 L, and A3 L notes.

-- RCI Banque originated the U.K. auto loan receivables that back this auto ABS transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ credit ratings on Cars Alliance UK Ltd.’s class A1 L, A2 L, and A3 L notes.

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the transaction’s performance and amendments to the transaction.

Since our previous review of the transaction in December 2011, the balance of the class A1 L notes has increased by GBP30 million, the class A2 L notes by GBP30 million, and the class A3 L notes by GBP30 million. The discount rate on the class A notes has decreased by 25 basis points (bps), the fixed swap rate has been reduced to to 1.0%, and the discount rate to 5.9% (see “Ratings Affirmed On Class A1, A2, And A3 Notes In Auto ABS Transaction Cars Alliance UK Following Transaction Amendments,” published on Dec. 5, 2011). We expect these amendments will increase the excess spread in the transaction.

According to the November 2012 investor report, net and gross losses are in line with our expectations at closing. In our review, we have also analyzed the account bank and swap replacement mechanisms and we consider them to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012).

This transaction benefits from a dynamic credit enhancement mechanism in the form of the (unrated) subordinated class S notes. The increase in the maximum funding limits for the class A notes has been accompanied by a corresponding increase for the class S note. This is in line with other similar transactions that we rate.

The mechanism maintains the original credit enhancement levels. Therefore, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings on the class A1 L, A2 L, and A3 L notes.

Cars Alliance UK closed in December 2009. RCI Banque originated the auto loan receivables that back this asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction.

