FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Economic & regulatory uncertainty weighs on euro insurers
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Economic & regulatory uncertainty weighs on euro insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services discusses its view of how the weak economic outlook across Europe, historically low interest rates, and heightened sovereign-related risks will affect ratings in the European insurance sector (see “Risks Accumulate For European Insurers As The Economic Outlook Weakens And Solvency II Uncertainties Persist”). We anticipate that the accumulation of risks will likely weigh on insurance ratings in Europe, as demonstrated by the current negative bias in our rating outlooks. At the same time, the sector is facing the prospect of a further delay in the implementation for the EU’s Solvency II Directive on the regulation of insurance and reinsurance companies, as European policymakers fail to reach a consensus on key outstanding issues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.