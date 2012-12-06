FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Cable & Wireless rtgs unaffected by M&I disposal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Cable & Wireless rtgs unaffected by M&I disposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 06 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless Communications PLC (CWC) (BB/Stable/B) are unaffected by an agreement to sell its Monaco and Islands business to Bahrain Telecommunications Company (BBB-/Negative/A-3). We understand that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in 2013 or 2014.

The disposal impact on our assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “fair” would be limited given the modest impact on profitability, in our view, while CWC would remain diversified with operations in 21 markets. Likewise, our “significant” financial risk profile assessment is unaffected, under our assumption that the company would use part of the proceeds for deleveraging.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.