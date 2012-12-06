TEXT-Fitch revises Yasar Holding outlook to stable; affirms 'B' IDR

Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook of Yasar Holding’s (Yasar) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term foreign currency IDR, and the senior unsecured rating at ‘B’. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of Yasar’s pass through notes issued by the special purpose vehicle Willow No. 2 (Ireland) PLC at ‘B’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The National Rating was also affirmed at ‘BBB+ (tur)’ and its Outlook revised to Stable from Positive.

The revision of Yasar’s Outlook to Stable reflects the weakness of the company’s cash flow generation and higher leverage in 2011 as well as the prospect that over 2012-2014 their recovery will not be sufficient to express metrics consistent with an upgrade, as previously expected. Increasing advertising & promotion expenditure as well as a demonstrated vulnerability to raw material price increases, currency movements and any softness of consumer spending in Turkey will continue driving some volatility in Yasar’s operating results.

KEY DRIVERS

Mixed Operating Performance:

There has been volatility behind a relatively stable headline operating profit in FY11 and H112. The currency depreciation and increase of raw material costs (mainly oil derivatives for coatings) in 2011 has led to a contraction of 2011 profits for the coatings division, which was however offset by the food and beverage and its ‘Other’ business division. This was partly mitigated by a pass through of costs in H112 which led to a strong recovery of profits in the coatings division despite weaker profitability in its food and beverage division, as a result of the increase in input prices, especially raw milk prices.

Limited FCF:

Free cash flow (FCF), which has been negative or small over the period 2006-2010, deteriorated to minus TRY70m in FY11. Although Yasar enjoys a good level of funds from operations (FFO), growing revenues absorb high levels of working capital and capex (on aggregate TRY107m in FY11). The dividend leakage to minorities in the listed subsidiaries further depresses cash flow by TRY20m-TRY30m pa. Fitch expects FCF to break even in 2012 but expects limited upside in the period 2013-2014.

High Foreign-Currency Risk:

Yasar had a foreign-currency debt position of TRY664m at end-June 2012, while most of its revenue is denominated in Turkish lira. Fitch acknowledges that the interest portion of its foreign currency exposure is largely hedged by swap contracts. Some operating costs, especially in coatings, are denominated in foreign currency, although exports provide some relief in terms of foreign currency generation; however exports remain limited, at under 10% of group sales especially concentrated in dairy products.

Higher Leverage:

In 2011, the negative FCF combined with the adverse effect on debt from the depreciation of the Turkish lira have caused Yasar’s net lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR to grow back to its 2008 peak of over 4.0x. A recovery of EBITDA in 2012 should allow some de-leveraging. However, given Fitch’s expectations of only moderate FCF generation over 2012-2014, the agency expects limited scope for Yasar’s leverage to drop below 3.5x over the period.

Business Diversification:

The ratings continue to reflect Yasar’s diverse range of products in its core segments of food, beverages and coatings, and strong market shares within particular product categories. This is partially offset by the challenges of managing a widely diversified group of companies, given the lack of synergies between some of the segments (food and beverage, coatings, tissue and others) and the recurring outlay of resources required for maintaining a competitive and growth profile for each of them.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

--An operating shortfall that further constrains cash flow and/or liquidity; --Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently between 4x-4.5x;

-- Adjusted net debt/FFO consistently between 5x-5.5x;

-- FFO fixed charge cover reducing to below 2.0x;

-- EBITDA margin falling below 8% for more than two financial years;

--A downgrade could also be triggered by another major currency crisis/economic downturn in Turkey or the region.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

--Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently between 2.5x-3x;

-- Adjusted net debt/FFO consistently between 3.5x-4x;

-- FFO fixed charge cover growing above 3x;

-- EBITDA margin growing above 13% through commodity and economic cycles;

--Sustained positive free cash flow and maintenance of longer-dated debt profile;

-- A material reduction of the current debt-cash flow currency mis-match.