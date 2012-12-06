FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects rating on AFD Govt guaranteed note to 'AA+'
December 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P corrects rating on AFD Govt guaranteed note to 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its long-term debt rating on the GBP50 million note due on July 12, 2013 (ISIN GB0001618668) issued by French international development agency Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD; AA+/Negative/A-1+) to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’. The issue is guaranteed by the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).

Due to an error, the rating on the note was not lowered at the time of our rating action on France on Jan. 13, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- France’s Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To ‘AA+'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

