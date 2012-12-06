TEXT-Fitch:Buoyant European REIT issuance expected in 2013

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - Bond issuance by European real estate investment trusts will continue at a historically high level in 2013, Fitch Ratings says. The sector will take advantage of record low interest rates while banks continue their retreat from commercial property lending.

We expect the proportion of funding provided by bonds to rise slightly in 2013 from the 75% reached in the first nine months of 2012, when European REITs raised around EUR3bn from debt capital markets. This is because reducing European commercial property lending is a key element of banks’ deleveraging plans and European banks still have over EUR350bn of exposure to the sector.

In the long term, greater disintermediation through the issuance of long-dated bonds will further reduce refinancing risk for European REITs, improving their risk profiles.

A resurgence in convertible issues will also help drive issuance volumes, which took off in the second half of 2012 and are likely to remain popular. Issuers see convertibles as a way of raising extremely low-coupon debt (such as Unibail-Rodamco’s EUR750m 0.75% 2018 bond issued in September) without significantly diluting shareholders’ stakes. Increased dividend payments after conversion are unlikely to materially harm REITs’ cash flows.

Overall we expect REITs to perform satisfactorily in 2013 because they concentrate on prime real estate, rather than riskier secondary properties such as high-street retail space and weaker shopping centres. Still, the potential for large corporate tenants to default remains a major risk. This is particularly true for tenants in the retail sector, and would materially reduce REITs’ total rent roll.

These expected trends are highlighted in “2013 Outlook: European REITs” published today and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: 2013 Outlook: European REITs; Bond Issuance Aids Liquidity

here