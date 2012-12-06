FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Suedzucker outlook to positive,affirms 'BBB+'
December 6, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Suedzucker outlook to positive,affirms 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

Overview

-- In our view, Suedzucker AG continues to demonstrate a conservative financial policy, as shown by its recent equity-funded buyback of convertible bonds.

-- We anticipate that Suedzucker’s credit metrics will improve further in fiscal 2013.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the company to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if the company sustainably maintains a ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 50% and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio closer to 1.5x, despite a potential softening of sugar prices.

Rating Action

On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on German sugar and related agro products manufacturer Suedzucker AG to positive from stable. At the same time, the ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings were affirmed.

We also affirmed our ‘BBB+’ issue rating on Suedzucker’s unsecured notes and our ‘BB+’ issue rating on the subordinated notes.

