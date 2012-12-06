TEXT-S&P ratings - Suedzucker AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

Ratings -- Suedzucker AG ------------------------------------------ 06-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Candy & other

confectionery

products

Mult. CUSIP6: 864680

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Sep-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

22-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Suedzucker AG

Rating Rating Date

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-2 30-Sep-2010