TEXT-Fitch affirms JLOC XXX Satellite Trust TBIs at 'Csf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JLOC XXX Satellite Trust’s mezzanine trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due April 2014. The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:

JPY8.3bn* Class 1 mezzanine TBIs affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate 0%

JPY1bn* Class 2 mezzanine TBIs affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 6 December 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s unchanged view that principal loss for these TBIs is inevitable, taking into account the workout activity to date. The servicer is implementing property sales in accordance with its business plan. Since the previous rating action in January 2012, six hotels backing the sole defaulted loan have been sold at higher prices than Fitch’s expectations. However, the agency believes that the remaining 10 hotels are unlikely to achieve sufficient sales proceeds to redeem these TBIs in full.

Both TBIs, which rank equally in payment priority, are backed by the junior portions of TBIs of a satellite trust, which is secured by a Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified bond whose collateral currently consists of 10 hotel properties and sales proceeds.