TEXT-S&P :Japan International Cooperation Agency bonds rated 'AA-'
December 7, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P :Japan International Cooperation Agency bonds rated 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AA-’ long-term senior secured local currency debt ratings to Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY10 billion, 0.30% series 16 bonds, due Dec. 26, 2018, and its JPY10 billion, 0.72% series 17 bonds, due Dec. 26, 2022.

We have equalized the ratings on JICA with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) owing to the agency’s critical role in public policy and its integral link to the government. We consider JICA to be the primary governmental institution tasked with extending financial and nonfinancial facilities to promote and support the government of Japan’s foreign policy objectives, such as cooperation with the multilateral developmental framework “Millennium Development Goals” and contribution to international efforts to protect the environment.

