TEXT-Fitch rates Taishin International Bank's bonds 'A+(twn)'
December 7, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Taishin International Bank's bonds 'A+(twn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taishin International Bank’s (TIB) upcoming TWD6.1bn subordinated bonds a National Long-Term rating of ‘A+(twn)'.

The company’s subordinated bonds are issued through two tranches - seven-year TWD3.8bn and 10-year TWD2.3bn. They carry fixed coupon rates of 1.53% and 1.65% respectively, with maturities on 14 December 2019 and 14 December 2022. The proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debts with higher interest rates.

TIB’s subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the issuer’s National Long-Term rating of ‘AA-(twn)', to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption feature. The notching practice is in accordance with Fitch’s criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating action on TIB could trigger a similar move on its debt rating.

