TEXT-S&P ratings - POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. -------------- 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Engineering

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

05-Oct-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================