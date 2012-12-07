TEXT-S&P ratings - Mosenergo (AO)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mosenergo (AO) ----------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 037376

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

24-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================