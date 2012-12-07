TEXT-S&P ratings - Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

Ratings -- Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC ------------------------ 07-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-May-2011 BB/B BB/B

16-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

