TEXT-S&P ratings - Ukraine

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
Ratings -- Ukraine ------------------------------------------------ 07-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 B/B B/B
13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B
29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B
17-May-2010 B+/B B/B
11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C
25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C
24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B
12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil 7.65% nts due 06/11/2013 B 07-Dec-2012
EUR600 mil 4.95% nts due 10/13/2015 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1 bil 6.58% bnds due 11/21/2016 B 07-Dec-2012
CHF768 mil 3.50% callable nts due 09/15/2018 B 07-Dec-2012
US$700 mil 6.75% nts due 11/14/2017 B 07-Dec-2012
US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 09/23/2015 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1.5 bil 7.75% nts due 09/23/2020 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1.5 bil 7.95% nts due 02/23/2021 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1.25 bil 6.25% nts due 06/17/2016 B 07-Dec-2012
US$2.6 bil 9.25% nts due 07/24/2017 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1 bil 7.95% nts due 06/04/2014 B 07-Dec-2012
US$1.25 bil 7.80% nts due 11/28/2022 B 07-Dec-2012