TEXT-S&P ratings - Ukraine

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ukraine ------------------------------------------------ 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 126826

Mult. CUSIP6: 603674

Mult. CUSIP6: 903724

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2012 B/B B/B

13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B

29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B

17-May-2010 B+/B B/B

11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C

25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C

24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B

12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 7.65% nts due 06/11/2013 B 07-Dec-2012

EUR600 mil 4.95% nts due 10/13/2015 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1 bil 6.58% bnds due 11/21/2016 B 07-Dec-2012

CHF768 mil 3.50% callable nts due 09/15/2018 B 07-Dec-2012

US$700 mil 6.75% nts due 11/14/2017 B 07-Dec-2012

US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 09/23/2015 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1.5 bil 7.75% nts due 09/23/2020 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1.5 bil 7.95% nts due 02/23/2021 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1.25 bil 6.25% nts due 06/17/2016 B 07-Dec-2012

US$2.6 bil 9.25% nts due 07/24/2017 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1 bil 7.95% nts due 06/04/2014 B 07-Dec-2012

US$1.25 bil 7.80% nts due 11/28/2022 B 07-Dec-2012