TEXT-S&P ratings - Groupama GAN Vie

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
Ratings -- Groupama GAN Vie --------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: France
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 NR/-- --/--
09-Oct-2012 B+/-- --/--
25-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
15-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--
23-Sep-2011 BBB/-- --/--
16-May-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
29-Jun-2010 A-/-- --/--
