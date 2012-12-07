TEXT-S&P afrms Groupama 'BB-' rtgs, outlook negative; rtgs dropped

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

Rating Action

On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on French insurer Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed subsidiaries. We also affirmed our ‘B+’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on strategically important subsidiary Groupama GAN Vie. We affirmed our ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit rating on banking subsidiary Groupama Banque. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Oct. 9, 2012.

At the same time we affirmed our ‘C’ issue rating on Groupama’s 2007 junior subordinated notes. We affirmed our ‘CCC’ issue ratings on Groupama’s 2005 and 2009 junior subordinated notes. We removed the ‘CCC’ ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Oct. 9, 2012.

All ratings were subsequently withdrawn at Groupama’s request. The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was negative.