FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P afrms Groupama 'BB-' rtgs, outlook negative; rtgs dropped
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P afrms Groupama 'BB-' rtgs, outlook negative; rtgs dropped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

Rating Action

On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on French insurer Groupama S.A. and its guaranteed subsidiaries. We also affirmed our ‘B+’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on strategically important subsidiary Groupama GAN Vie. We affirmed our ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit rating on banking subsidiary Groupama Banque. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Oct. 9, 2012.

At the same time we affirmed our ‘C’ issue rating on Groupama’s 2007 junior subordinated notes. We affirmed our ‘CCC’ issue ratings on Groupama’s 2005 and 2009 junior subordinated notes. We removed the ‘CCC’ ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Oct. 9, 2012.

All ratings were subsequently withdrawn at Groupama’s request. The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.