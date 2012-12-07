FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Yapi Kredi's subordinated Eurobond 'BBB-' final rating
December 7, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Yapi Kredi's subordinated Eurobond 'BBB-' final rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.’s (Yapi Kredi) 10-year USD1.0bn subordinated notes issue a final rating of ‘BBB-'. The rating reflects the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received by Fitch.

The final rating is the same as the expected rating Fitch assigned on 20 November 2012 (see ‘Fitch Assigns Yapi Kredi’s Subordinated Eurobond ‘BBB-(EXP)’ Rating’, which is available at www.fitchratings.com). The issue will mature in December 2022 and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Fitch has used YKB’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’/Negative as the anchor rating for rating the notes, reflecting the agency’s view that support from UniCredit S.p.A. (‘A-'/Negative) will likely be available to help the bank service subordinated, as well as senior, obligations. The one-notch difference between YKB’s Long-term IDR and the notes’ rating reflects greater potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default) for subordinated as opposed to senior debt.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Any change in YKB’s Long-term foreign currency IDR will very likely result in a change of the subordinated debt rating. YKB’s Long-term IDRs are driven by potential support from UniCredit, and the Negative Outlook on the IDRs reflects that on UniCredit.

YKB’s Long-term IDRs, and therefore the subordinated notes, could be downgraded if UniCredit’s Long-term IDR was downgraded. However, YKB’s Long-term IDRs and the rating of the subordinated notes could stabilise at their current levels if YKB’s Viability Rating (‘bbb-') was upgraded. Fitch intends to review YKB’s Viability Rating in the short-term, following its recent upgrade of Turkey’s sovereign ratings.

Yapi Kredi is currently rated as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: ‘F3’

Viability Rating: ‘bbb-’

Support Rating: ‘2’

National Long-term rating: ‘AAA(tur)'; Outlook Negative

