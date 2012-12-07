FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquencies fall to lowest level in two years
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquencies fall to lowest level in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 07 - A surge of new issuance last month helped drive U.S. CMBS delinquencies down for a sixth straight month to its lowest level in two years, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell 12 basis points (bps) last month to 8.17% from 8.29% in October. This marks the rate’s lowest level since November 2010, when it stood at 7.96% of the then outstanding Fitch-rated universe of $430 billion.

In November, resolutions of $1.5 billion outpaced additions to the index of $1.3 billion. In addition, $6.6 billion in Fitch-rated deals closed in November, more than offsetting $4.6 billion in portfolio runoff. Last month also marked the highest month for Fitch-rated issuance in five years

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 9.92% (from 10.45% in October)

--Hotel: 9.83% (from 9.58%)

--Industrial: 8.88% (from 8.76%)

--Office: 8.63% (from 8.72%)

--Retail: 7.28% (from 7.35%)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.