TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating rtgs on ING Bank N.V.'s MTNs
December 10, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating rtgs on ING Bank N.V.'s MTNs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on the senior unsecured, short-term, and subordinated notes issued by ING Bank N.V. and related entities (see list) under the banks’ EUR50 billion medium-term note (MTN) program. The ratings on the notes were inadvertently removed on Dec. 7, 2012 due to a system error.

Ratings List

Ratings reinstated

ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.

ING (US) Issuance LLC

ING Americas Issuance B.V.

ING Bank N.V. (Sydney Branch)

ING Bank N.V.

Senior unsecured A+

Subordinated BBB+

Short-term debt A-1

