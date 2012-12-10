TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating rtgs on ING Bank N.V.'s MTNs

Dec 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on the senior unsecured, short-term, and subordinated notes issued by ING Bank N.V. and related entities (see list) under the banks’ EUR50 billion medium-term note (MTN) program. The ratings on the notes were inadvertently removed on Dec. 7, 2012 due to a system error.
Ratings List
Ratings reinstated
ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.
ING (US) Issuance LLC
ING Americas Issuance B.V.
ING Bank N.V. (Sydney Branch)
ING Bank N.V.
Senior unsecured A+
Subordinated BBB+
Short-term debt A-1