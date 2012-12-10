TEXT-S&P ratings - Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Ltd.

Dec 10 -
Ratings -- Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Ltd. ------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--
11-May-2011 --/-- --/--
