TEXT-S&P ratings - Nedbank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Nedbank Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================