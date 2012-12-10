FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: CRC Breeze Finance S.A.
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: CRC Breeze Finance S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CRC Breeze Finance S.A. ----------------------- 10-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Rationale

The long-term debt rating on the EUR300 million class A senior secured amortizing notes, issued by CRC Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze Two), is ‘B-'. The long-term debt rating on the EUR50 million class B subordinated notes, also issued by Breeze Two, is ‘C’. The outlook on both types of debt is stable.

In addition, Breeze Two has EUR120 million of class C notes (not rated) outstanding, which rank below the class A and B notes. The class A and C notes mature in 2026, whereas the B notes mature in 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
