TEXT-S&P ratings - Remy Cointreau S.A.

Ratings -- Remy Cointreau S.A. ------------------------------------ 10-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Wines, brandy,

and brandy

spirits

Mult. CUSIP6: 759655

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Dec-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

19-Jan-2012 BB/-- BB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR205 mil 5.18% bnds due 12/15/2016 BB+ 10-Dec-2012