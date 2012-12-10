TEXT-S&P ratings - Remy Cointreau S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
Ratings -- Remy Cointreau S.A. ------------------------------------ 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Wines, brandy,
and brandy
spirits
Mult. CUSIP6: 759655
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Dec-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
19-Jan-2012 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR205 mil 5.18% bnds due 12/15/2016 BB+ 10-Dec-2012