FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P drops Nedbank Group 'BBBpi' unsolicited ratings
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P drops Nedbank Group 'BBBpi' unsolicited ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

Overview

-- We are affirming and subsequently withdrawing our ‘BBBpi’ (public information) unsolicited rating on South Africa-based Nedbank Group Ltd.

-- The rating action follows the assignment of our ‘BBB/A-2’ counterparty credit ratings to South Africa-based Nedbank Ltd., the main entity of the Nedbank group.

Rating Action

On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed and withdrew its ‘BBBpi’ (public information) unsolicited rating on South Africa-based Nedbank Group Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.