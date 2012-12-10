TEXT-S&P drops Nedbank Group 'BBBpi' unsolicited ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

Overview

-- We are affirming and subsequently withdrawing our ‘BBBpi’ (public information) unsolicited rating on South Africa-based Nedbank Group Ltd.

-- The rating action follows the assignment of our ‘BBB/A-2’ counterparty credit ratings to South Africa-based Nedbank Ltd., the main entity of the Nedbank group.

Rating Action

On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed and withdrew its ‘BBBpi’ (public information) unsolicited rating on South Africa-based Nedbank Group Ltd.