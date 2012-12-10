TEXT-S&P ratings - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
==============================================================================
Ratings -- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. --------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Apr-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================