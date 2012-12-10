TEXT-S&P ratings - Federal Bank for Innovation and Development

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
Ratings -- Federal Bank for Innovation and Development ------------ 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Feb-2009 B-/C B-/C
