FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Federal Bank for Innovation & Development otlk to stable
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Federal Bank for Innovation & Development otlk to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

Overview

-- Our concerns about Russian Federal Bank for Innovation and Development’s (FBID) capital position and asset quality have reduced, as we believe it now has sufficient loan loss provisions to cover existing problem assets.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on FBID to stable from negative, and affirming the ‘B-/C’ counterparty credit ratings and the ‘ruBBB-’ Russia national scale rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank’s marginal losses in 2012 will not put material pressure on its capitalization, which we currently assess as “moderate”.

Rating Action

On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russian Federal Bank for Innovation and Development (FBID) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘ruBBB-’ Russia National Scale Rating on the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.