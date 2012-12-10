TEXT-Fitch drops Pfleiderer's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn all Pfleiderer AG’s and its subsidiaries’ ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn due to the delisting of the company following the completion of the group’s restructuring programme.

The full list of ratings affected is as follows:

Pfleiderer AG

Long-term Issuer Default Rating: withdrawn (previously ‘D’)

Short-term Issuer Default Rating: withdrawn (previously ‘D’)

Pfleiderer Finance B.V.

Subordinated hybrid bond: withdrawn (previously ‘C’)