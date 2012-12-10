FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Ivano-Frankivsk (City of)
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Ivano-Frankivsk (City of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ivano-Frankivsk (City of) ------------------------------ 10-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

16-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
